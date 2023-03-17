Bengals defensive coaches visit several Pro Days

The Cincinnati Bengals are somewhat infamous (depending on who you talk to) for having a small scouting department. They really only have a handful of people in that specific department.

What they end up doing is having the coaches far more involved in the process, and in recent history, that has led to mostly successful picks.

We are now in the part of the off-season where college Pro Days are starting up, and these coaches will be flying around the country to get a hands-on experience with these prospects.

Here are some of the recent visits they made.

Georgia Pro Day

Cincinnati sent defensive back coach Robert Livingston to Georgia. He even ran drills with the defensive backs.

The big highlight from this Pro Day was defensive tackle Jalen Carter absolutely plummeting his stock. Following having to cut his time at the scouting combine short to turn himself in on charges of reckless driving. He came in heavier and generally just looked lackadaisical going through position drill, not exactly the best foot to put forward there.

Plenty of other players were around. Some that may not be as well known include safety Christopher Smith and cornerback and edge player Robert Beal.

Clemson and South Carolina Pro Day

Defensive line coach Marion Hobby hit up both of these pro days. He even ran the defensive line drills with the Clemson defensive linemen. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens was the only prospect from South Carolina represented, but he combined with a decent amount of linemen from Clemson likely kept Hobby’s hands full.

Defensive lineman Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson were some of the defensive highlights from the day. Both are projected as high as the first round.

The Bengals are probably more in the market for Murphy after re-signing Germaine Pratt, but the team only has one-year left on Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey’s contracts, so drafting a replacement could come late in the draft.