Bengals News (3/17): Talking safety

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

Williams, who will be a fifth-year player in 2023, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. In 34 regular-season games for Cincinnati, he has rushed for 238 yards on 47 attempts (5.1 average) and caught eight passes for 64 yards. Williams became the team's primary kick returner midway through the 2022 season and had 16 KORs for 356 yards (22.3 avg.).

Bengals Sign Cody Ford

Ford, a fifth-year player out of the University of Oklahoma, originally was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2019. He spent his first three seasons (2019-21) with Buffalo, then spent the '22 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 49 career regular-season games (32 starts), seeing action at ROT, RG and LG.

Report: Taylor Rapp to visit Bengals

Rapp spent time with the Patriots on Thursday, but their meeting did not result in a contract. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Rapp will be moving on to a visit with the Bengals on Friday.

Orlando Brown Jr. is the Bengals’ answer, but his arrival creates other O-line questions

The contract agreement with Orlando Brown Jr. on Wednesday delivered the answers to a lot of questions, such as, “What are the Bengals doing?” and “What are they waiting for?” And the time-honored one that’s been dripping with angst and running on a loop for three years: “What are they going to do to protect Joe Burrow?”

Report: Free Agent Tight End Mike Gesicki Signs With New England Patriots

Multiple reports announced the team is signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. Players like Mike Hilton recruited Gesicki to join the Bengals, but he ultimately stays in the AFC East.

Report: Bengals expected to sign free-agent safety

The Penn State grad didn’t start an NFL game until January 2022, when starter Jordan Fuller went down in the Rams’ regular-season finale. He started all four playoff games that year, notching his first post-season interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round and registering two tackles against the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Bengals to re-sign Trent Taylor

The Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal with receiver/punt returner Trent Taylor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Bengals RB depth chart after losing Samaje Perine and re-signing Trayveon Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their backup running back on Tuesday after it was reported that Samaje Perine signed a two-year deal with the Broncos. On Wednesday morning, the Bengals re-signed Trayveon Williams, meaning that it's not completely hopeless in the running back room.

Around the league

2023 NFL free agency: Four analytical fits and three head-scratchers

The first wave of free agency deals accompanying the start of the 2023 league year included many strong fits and was relatively light on overpays, considering positional value and market scarcity. While we've seen plenty of intriguing activity at -- or involving -- the quarterback position, the table is set for an interesting second wave of deals that basically resets the market for running backs, confirms the shallowness of the receiver pool and provides clues about the types of defenders teams are prioritizing.

2023 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

The opening wave of NFL free agency saw a flurry of activity, with big-name quarterbacks and trades for big-time playmakers stealing the headlines. Let's take a look at the free agency happenings -- and non-happenings -- that matter most.

Former Steelers first-round pick Devin Bush signing one-year deal with Seahawks

The No. 10 overall pick in 2019, Bush spent his first four seasons with the Steelers. He got off to a stellar start to his career, generating 109 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie. However, Bush suffered an ACL tear five games into his second season and has struggled since. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making the former first-round pick a free agent.

Dak Prescott: 'Tough' to see Cowboys release RB Ezekiel Elliott after years playing together

"It's tough. A brother," Prescott said of Elliott at a charity event Thursday. "Playing the game with a brother. To be able to start this NFL career and share so many memories and grow up as men … with this organization. Really can't imagine taking the field without him. I don't know if it's completely hit me yet. Obviously, I've talked to him. I'm hurt. I'm sure he is. It's more important for me to be able to support him. I know he's got more opportunities coming his way and love that guy, proud of him."

CB Darius Slay, Eagles agree to three-year, $42 million deal through 2025

Prior to the free agency window opening, Slay was given permission to seek a trade -- even though he said he hadn't asked for it -- and then Wednesday began with a release seemingly imminent. However, by Wednesday night, Slay emphatically tweeted he was going nowhere with, "Back like I never left!!! Run it back."