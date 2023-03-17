Three and Out Podcast: Bengals making moves in NFL Free Agency

In episode three of Three and Out, Kevin and I discussed what happened so far in NFL free agency so far.

First, we reacted to the Cincinnati Bengals’ monster signing of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., as well as offensive lineman Cody Ford.

Funny story: Kevin and I actually film on Wednesday nights. We ran into some technical issues, but before we did, we were talking about how we were disappointed with the Bengals not being more active when their window to win a championship is wide open. We decided to pull the plug and try recording again on Thursday. I’m glad we did because we got to react to the Bengals signing the top free agent offensive lineman in this year’s class.

We also talked about the Bengals re-signing some of their own players from last season, namely Germaine Pratt, and how he could help solidify the middle of the defense for years to come. We also went over some of the free agents that were currently available at the time, while Kevin made a couple of predictions on what the Bengals would do.

Finally, we debated some potential rule changes that were proposed this offseason, including a possible way a wildcard team could host a division winner in the playoffs. I personally love the idea, but Kevin didn’t care for it.

Enjoy!

