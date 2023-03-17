Bengals host Foster Moreau and Cethan Carter for visits

The Cincinnati Bengals have already made several moves to bolster the offensive line, and it appears tight end is the next spot they want to upgrade.

According to Field Yates, the Bengals hosted Foster Moreau for a free agent visit today. Moreau has spent the last four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition, Aaron Wilson reports that the Bengals recently hosted Cethan Carter for a visit.

A fourth-round pick by way of the UCLA Bruins in the 2019 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Moreau caught 33 passes for 420 yards and two scores over 15 games last season, earning a 61.1 Pro Football Focus grade.

In 61 career games (34 starts), Moreau has recorded 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns. He actually started vs. the Bengals in that 2021-22 Wild Card game but did not catch a pass (had three targets).

Carter played for the Dolphins during the 2021 season but was placed on IR by Miami and missed the entire 2022 season. He played for the Bengals for the three previous seasons after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2017. Carter played for the Bengals for three seasons before moving on to a three-year deal with the Dolphins.

In his career, Carter has played both tight end and full back and has caught nine passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He was released by Miami earlier in March.

After losing Hayden Hurst in free agency, if the Bengals were to sign Carter, it doesn’t mean they would be set at the tight end position. Carter is more of a depth piece or an extra body in camp. He could also be used in the backfield as a lead blocker for Joe Mixon, or whoever is playing running back for the Bengals when the season begins.

Moreau, however, would likely be a starter and could deter the Bengals from spending a first-round pick on the position like many have predicted.

