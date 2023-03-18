Frank Pollack comments on Jonah Williams following trade request

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million deal Wednesday evening.

As the team lost players like safety Vonn Bell, tight end Hayden Hurst and safety Jessie Bates, fans began to grow impatient with the team, partially because of the ample cap space they had/have. When were they going to start signing talented players?

The addition of Brown Jr. relieved some stress and added another bodyguard for Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals recently used a first-round pick to add Jonah Williams, a left tackle.

The necessary transition to right tackle for Williams didn’t seem to sit too well as he requested a trade, but according to the offensive line coach Frank Pollack, the transition to right tackle could be one the Alabama lineman may do with ease.

“He’s a smart player,” Pollack said of Williams. He’s a really good player in that regard. I think he should have no problem (making the switch). Getting over doing that with reps and constraints. He’s got a whole offseason. Guys have been asked to do that all the time.

“There is a little bit of transition going left to right, but I’d say it’d be a little bit smoother than going from tackle to guard. But he’s a good player. He’s smart. He’s athletic. He understands what he does best. And he’s a technician-type player. I think he can do it,”

Pollack clearly has a good relationship with and respects Williams. That seems like quite the array of compliments, saying he should have “no problem” with the transition.

Williams has been with Cincinnati for four years, playing 16 games in each of the last two. While he may not quite be what the Bengals expected to draft with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he has been solid for Cincinnati nonetheless.

Pollack wants to keep him, but that desire could be just a dream for now.