What is the Bengals’ biggest remaining hole?

The Cincinnati Bengals badly needed a right tackle. So what did they do? They added a left tackle hoping to move Jonah Williams to the right.

That didn’t quite work out. After the massive signing of Orlando Brown Jr., the incumbent Williams requested a trade.

We’ll see what happens, but the Zac Taylor regime does not like negativity in the locker room, making a somewhat uncharacteristic trade of a disgruntled player more likely. Will they look to add another quality tackle (Cody Ford doesn’t count)?

The other major move by Cincinnati so far has been adding Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott following the departures of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. It was reported that the Bengals were set to host another Rams safety, Taylor Rapp, though that may have been before the deal with Scott was finalized.

Regardless, Cincinnati seems set on playing Dax Hill at one of the safety positions, so another big move there seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, tight end Hayden Hurst signed with the Carolina Panthers. Even if he had stayed, the Bengals would’ve been looking for a long-term answer with higher upside. But now they arguably need both a Hurst-type veteran and a rookie tight end.

And finally, the Bengals somehow fielded a strong defense late in the season without a reliable cornerback. Eli Apple played admirably and Cam Taylor-Britt flashed physicality. But they badly needed a veteran with refined technique. The only one on the roster, Chidobe Awuzie, tore his ACL in Week 8.

Apparently the Bengals trust Awuzie will be back to form. Otherwise, it would be quite irresponsible to not have signed a cornerback by now. But even with him back, they need to upgrade the position, at least in terms of their third boundary corner.

So what’s the biggest hole the Bengals can still fill in free agency? Let us know in the comments and poll below.