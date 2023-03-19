Orlando Brown Jr. discusses bonding with Joe Burrow and their drive to win Super Bowls

The Cincinnati Bengals landed a massive signing on Wednesday in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The new left tackle met with the media on Friday, where he discussed meeting Joe Burrow and his will to win.

On Thursday Brown met with Burrow for the first time as the two went and had lunch together.

“We actually had lunch yesterday,” the left tackle said. “ It went really well. I had an opportunity to get to know him a little bit. It’s my first time meeting him. You know he’s fired up just like I was, and we sat and talked over cheeseburgers in the hotel room, but I had a bunch of questions about himself and vice versa, Cincinnati as a whole, the system, scheme, coaches, locker room, all that. You know you can tell right away you know why he’s had the success he’s had.”

It’s clear that Burrow only cares about winning Super Bowls instead of getting all the personal awards and accolades. Brown made sure to note that he and Burrow are in it for the same reasons.

“I personally feel like, and I mentioned that to him as well, but you know, ultimately Joe isn’t in this for self-accolades. He wants to win Super Bowls, and I’m in it for the same reason.”

Joe Burrow is a perfect 10-0 in his career when he is sacked one time or fewer in a game. Brown looks to make sure Burrow has many more games like that going forward.

