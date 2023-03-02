Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

Everything to know about the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Every year, the crown jewel of the NFL offseason is none other than the NFL Draft.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, this has been a very fruitful event in recent years. Thanks to draft selections like Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Logan Wilson among others, the draft has helped this franchise go from being a bottom-feeder to becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

This year hopes to be no different, as the Bengals are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they won a playoff game for the first time in franchise history. The hope is this year’s draft will provide Cincinnati with the final pieces it needs to not only reach the Super Bowl, but also take home the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft, including prospect visits, mock drafts, and more!