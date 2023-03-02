Coach Speak: The Bengals Linebackers

Linebacker is perhaps the most interesting on the Cincinnati Bengals roster. There is a lot of young talent there, but as contracts come up, who can the Bengals afford to keep?

First up is Germaine Pratt, who truly established himself as the team’s top linebacker this year, despite often coming off the field in passing situations. The team will have to make a decision on Pratt in the coming weeks.

The Bengals have depth at the linebacker position, but the next-man-up philosophy will only buy them a year. Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, and Akeem Davis-Gaither are all potential free agents in 2024.

Wilson makes the defensive calls and is generally on the field in passing situations. Davis-Gaither sees a lot of action when the team plays the Ravens and uses three linebackers. He’s done an excellent job against the run and the pass.

Bailey is one of the most underrated players on the Bengals’ roster. He can do everything you need a linebacker to do.

In this podcast, I get into more detail about the linebacker position.

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!