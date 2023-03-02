Coach Speak: The Bengals Coaching Staff

It is crazy, but the other 31 NFL teams failed to split up the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff once again this offseason.

The most obvious future head coach on the staff is Brian Callahan, He’s an offensive coordinator who worked with Peyton Manning and Joe Burrow, he coached in a Super Bowl and two-straight AFC Championship Games, and his father was an NFL head coach. Those are all things that generally get the interest of other NFL franchises.

Still, the offensive brain trust remains intact. That includes head coach Zac Taylor and Callahan, as well as Troy Walters and Dan Pitcher. Both Walters and Pitcher drew attention from other teams as potential offensive coordinators, but those teams went in a different direction. Despite not having the coordinator title, Walters and Pitcher each play a key role in the Bengals’ offensive game planning.

That’s just the offensive side of the ball. On special teams and defense, you find coordinators who have truly paid their dues and are deserving of a shot to be a head coach. Darrin Simmons has been with the team for years and is highly respected throughout the league. Lou Anarumo is a master of the defensive game plan who has proven he can get the most out of players who have been given up on by others.

In this podcast, I discuss the coaching staff and the mistake that the other 31 teams made by letting them stay together.

