If you’re reading this, we’re assuming you love the Cincinnati Bengals and the community we’ve built here at Cincy Jungle. Here’s your chance to take that passion to the next level.

Cincy Jungle is adding a writer to the team. If you already spend time thinking and talking about the Bengals, why not take that to the next level and get paid for it? Keep reading to see if this may be the perfect opportunity for you.

What does the role entail?

This person will be responsible for helping Cincy Jungle bring readers the best coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals on the internet. Please specify in your cover letter if you have any experience writing about specific NFL-related topics like the NFL Draft, film analysis, breaking news posts, etc. Which aspect of football interests you the most, and why?

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Bengals and will be already familiar with Cincy Jungle.

Have writing experience — and experience writing about football and/or the Bengals is a plus.

The ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

We are also looking to add a contributor at our University of Kentucky site, A Sea of Blue, so if you’re a Kentucky fan who’s interested in contributing to both sites, be sure to include that info in your cover letter.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing experience, and 2-3 football-related writing samples showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to jasonmarc89@gmail.com.

Vox Media, SB Nation and Cincy Jungle are committed to bringing you coverage of the Bengals from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.