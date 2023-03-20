Bengals announce signing of Nick Scott and re-signing of Max Scharping

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed free agent guard Max Scharping to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.

In addition, the Bengals announced the signing of Nick Scott to a three-year contract.

Scharping, a fifth-year player out of Northern Illinois, was originally a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. He spent his first three seasons (2019-21) with Houston before being acquired by Cincinnati on waivers prior to last season.

Scharping played in 14 regular-season games for the Bengals, then started each of the team’s three postseason contests at right guard.

Scott, weighing in at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, is a fifth-year player out of Penn State who was originally a seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Rams and played in 64 games (17 starts), recording 140 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Scott has also played in six games in the NFL Playoffs, including four starts following the 2021 season to help the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.