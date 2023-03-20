Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: ESPN Ben Baby joins the show!

The Cincinnati Bengals started slowly in free agency, but struck big after a couple of days. There have been both big additions and subtractions on the roster this spring, so Jim, James and Tom bring in two great guests.
ESPN’s Ben Baby joins the program to talk about the moves. In the conversation, Baby relays some reasons as to the aforementioned additions and subtractions.
David Slyby also joins the program to talk about the revamping of the leaping tiger logo. Slyby worked for the Bengals organization from 1987-1999 and was involved in a couple of uniform tweaks at the time.
Enjoy the show!
