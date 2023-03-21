Bengals Draft History: Compensatory picks

To pick or not to pick. That is the question.

Or is it?

At one point, compensatory NFL Draft picks had become part of the Cincinnati Bengals’ psyche. As of 2015, the Bengals had received more compensatory picks than any team in the NFL. And that trend would continue until Zac Taylor became head coach.

In 2017, the Bengals had four compensatory draft picks and had four more in 2018. In 2019, in Taylor’s first season as head coach, Cincinnati had three compensatory draft picks.

Since then, however, the Bengals have had one compensatory pick (Offensive tackle D’Ante Smith of East Carolina) and will not receive any in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But just what is a compensatory draft pick? And have they really made much of a difference for the Bengals?

Compensatory draft picks were first implemented by the NFL in 1994 and were intended to give an extra measure of help to those teams that got out-spent in free agency. Teams that lose more in free agency than they gain are awarded compensatory picks, with the idea being to guard against the rich raiding the rosters of the poor. No team can receive more than four compensatory picks per year.

Cincinnati has received a total of 39 compensatory picks since the system was instituted. Of those, however, only a handful have made any kind of lasting impact on the team.

Landon Johnson, a linebacker out of Purdue who was selected in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, is probably the biggest name on that list. Johnson started every game for four straight seasons for the Bengals before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2008. He finished with 396 total tackles over that span, including 3.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and an interception.

Wide receiver Andre Caldwell, a third-round compensatory pick in 2008, caught 124 passes for 1,172 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year stay in Cincinnati. His most productive season came in 2009 when he had 51 catches for 432 yards and three scores.

Bernard Scott, a change-of-pace running back who was taken in round six at pick No. 209, amassed 1,000 yards on 247 carries in his first three seasons with the Bengals, for an average of just over four yards per carry.

Compensatory picks were included in a trade that brought quarterback Ryan Finley to Cincinnati in 2019 and Darius Phillips and Auden Tate were compensatory selections in 2018. Brandon Wilson was part of a trade involving compensatory picks in 2017.

Other compensatory selections who made significant contributions throughout the years included Marquise Flowers, T.J. Johnson, Brandon Thompson, and Brandon Gee.

As you can see, the list is not a long one and not a particularly impressive one. So, is there really an advantage to obtaining compensatory draft picks? Or is it all just smoke and mirrors?

You be the judge.

Cincinnati Bengals Compensatory Picks, By Year

2023

None

2022

None

2021

Round four - No. 139 - D’Ante Smith

2020

None

2019

Round six - No. 210 - Deshaun Davis

Round six - No. 211 - Rodney Anderson

Round six - No. 213 - Included in a trade for Ryan Finley

2018

Round three - No. 100 - traded up to get Malik Jefferson

Round five - No. 170 - Darius Phillips

Round seven - No. 252 - Rod Taylor

Round seven - No. 253 - Auden Tate

2017

Round four - No. 138 - Ryan Glasgow

Round five - No. 176 - J.J. Dielman

Round six - No. 219 - Part of trade for Brandon Wilson

Round seven - No. 253 - Part of trade for Brandon Wilson

2016

None

2015

Round three - No. 99 - Paul Dawson

Round four - No. 133 - Marcus Hardison

2014

Round six - No. 212 - Marquise Flowers

Round seven - No. 252 - Lavelle Westbrooks

2013

Round seven - No. 240 - Reid Fragel

Round seven - No. 251 - T.J. Johnson

2012

Round three - No. 93 - Brandon Thompson

2011

Round seven - No. 246 - Jay Finley

2010

Round three - No. 96 - Brandon Gee

Round four - No. 131 - Roderick Muckelroy

2009

Round three - No. 98 - Chase Coffman

Round six - No. 209 - Bernard Scott

Round seven - No. 249 - Clinton McDonald

Round seven - No. 252 - Freddie Brown

2008

Round three - No. 97 - Andre Caldwell

Round six - No. 207 - Matt Sherry

Round seven - No. 244 - Angelo Craig

Round seven - No. 246 - Mario Urrutia

2007

Round seven - No. 253 - Nedu Ndukwe

2006

None

2005

None

2004

Round three - No. 96 - Landon Johnson

2003

Round four - No. 118 - Jeremy Johnson

Round seven - No. 259 - Elton Patterson

2002

None

2001

None

2000

None

1999

Round seven - No. 245 - Scott Covington

Round seven - No. 249 - Donald Broomfield

1998

Round seven - No. 222 - Damian Vaughn

1997

None

1996

None

1995

None

1994

Round three - No. 86 - Steve Shine

Round six - No. 184 - Jerry Reynolds