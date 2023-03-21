Bengals News (3/21): Fitting in perfectly

How Nick Scott Fits Bengals' Specs For Starting Safety

But Scott, the new starting safety opposite Dax Hill, has been on the Bengals' radar a lot longer than that. When he was in for a visit last Thursday to meet defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and safeties coach Robert Livingston, they had already been educated on all things Scott from director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic and senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

"Already in the text chain," Scott said late Friday night. "I've received a text from just about everybody in the DB room and linebacker room. (Sam) Hubbard. (Trey) Hendrickson. All those guys reached out already within minutes of me (agreeing to) the deal. That defense embraced me. When you're tight like that, it makes it easy to be on one accord and play good ball."

Bengals cap space update after latest moves in free agency

By their own admission, Brown becoming available for the Bengals was unexpected, so the cap outlook is very much in flux. But the team will need just a couple million to sign a draft class and a couple more as injury insurance for the season.

The Ringer's Benjamin Solak On Cincinnati Bengals Orlando Brown Signing: 'Not A Top 20 Tackle In The League'

"Best tackle on the market is doing insane work for Orlando Brown," Solak told Sheil Kapadia, who hyped up the signing. "Because he's the best tackle on the market. Sure, I'll give you that, but I'm not even sure I agree with it, but I'll give you that. He's not a top 20 tackle."

Orlando Brown's reason for joining Bengals should anger Patrick Mahomes

Last week, the Bengals and Brown agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal with a $31 million signing bonus; his $16 million average a year ranked far below what he would have earned in Kansas City ($23 million).

Bengals re-sign Scharping to one-year deal

The Northern Illinois product played 14 games for the Bengals last year and started each of the team's three playoff games at right guard. He garnered a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.5 last season.

Bengals bring back G Max Scharping in free agency

With the veteran likely key depth on the interior behind the likes of Cordell Volson, the move might be a hint the team is done adding to the offensive line on the open market — especially with needs remaining at cornerback, tight end, running back and others.

Bengals' new safety duo is promising for the future - Home

Out go Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell; two established veteran leaders who've acted as on-field defensive coordinators for the actual DC Lou Anarumo. Losing both practically in the blink of an eye was said to be a "dark day" for Anarumo earlier this month.

