Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 1

To celebrate March Madness and because we’re kind of in a Bengals new lull right now, why not find out what football movie Cincinnati Bengals fans think is the best of all time.

So, we’re going to have a tournament. I went through and picked out the top 16 rated football movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and arranged them in a bracket.

This bracket:

We’ll do one matchup per day, in which the Cincy Jungle community will vote on the winner until we’re down to one. For those of you who have been here for a long time, we did this several years ago, but there are new movies on here, so why not do it again?

Before we get started, a couple of rules:

Don’t come at me on seeding. I do not own Rotten Tomatoes and cannot explain why Rudy, a movie that I love, is seeded lower than Jerry Maguire, which is a football movie.... technically, I guess. We’re going by Rotten Tomatoes scores here, so that’s that. Once the poll is closed, that’s it. The winner moves on, and the loser is eliminated. Don’t ask me “what about this movie.” We’re only doing the top 16, so there are bound to be movies that were left out. “Water Boy” has a rating of 33 percent somehow, so it didn’t make the cut. It is what it is.

So, for today’s matchup, we have the No. 1 seed “Undefeated” vs the No. 16 seed “The Replacements.”

“Undefeated” is a feature-length documentary following former high-school coach Bill Courtney as he leads the Manassas Tigers to hopefully break a 110-year postseason losing streak. The movie is incredible and if you haven’t seen it, you definitely should.

“The Replacements,” which I absolutely should be ranked higher, is the story of quarterback Shane Falco and other great characters as they step onto the pro field to replace striking players. Will they be able to get to the Washington Sentinels to the playoffs and make the most of their second chance?

Who’s it going to be? The documentary about underdogs, or a real movie about fake underdogs?