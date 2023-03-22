Jessie Bates and Samaje Perine endorsed Cody Ford to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost several key players over the past few days.

Jessie Bates went to Atlanta, and Vonn Bell signed with Carolina — opening up a huge hole at safety. Samaje Perine went to Denver, and Hayden Hurst inked a deal with the Panthers, both adding to the exodus of fan-favorite players.

They did start making moves with the massive signing of tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who is joining the team from the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs. Along the offensive line, the Bengals are adding Cody Ford, who will be playing offensive tackle for the team, though he also has experience at guard.

Guard Cody Ford is signing with the #Bengals, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

Ford is coming over after a one-year stint with the Cardinals. He was signed by the Bills after being taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ford was given some encouraging news before inking the deal with Cincinnati. He talked with former Bates III and Perine, and both former Bengals gave uplifting reviews of the Bengals.

“They said good things. Respectful things even after they had already parted ways. They definitely gave good reviews,” Ford said via Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

For fans, that should be a huge positive that players talk about the team after they have already signed elsewhere, like that. Hopefully, that type of talk by former players is something free agents here more of moving forward.