Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 2

In Part 1, we saw No. 1 seed "Undefeated" go up against the criminally underrated "The Replacements."

For Part 2, we see No. 2 seed "Brian's Song" face off against No. 15 seed "Varsity Blues."

For Part 2, we see No. 2 seed “Brian’s Song” face off against No. 15 seed “Varsity Blues.”

“Brian’s Song” is, of course, the heartbreaking true story of Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers, teammates on the Chicago Bears in the ‘60s. The movie deals with their friendship, race relations, and then, of course, Piccolo’s cancer diagnosis and death. The movies starred James Caan and Billy Dee Williams.

“Varsity Blues” is a high school football movie that takes place in Texas. The Coyote’s star quarterback is injured and Jonathon “Mox” Moxon has to step into the spotlight to lead the team the rest of the way. Will he do it his own way, or will he conform to head coach Bud Kilmer’s ways?

Which movie will move on to the next round?

“I don’t want your life!” - Mox, said in the worst Texan accent of all time.