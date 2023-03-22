Bengals News (3/22): All-in on air attack

Bengals Set To Host UC Pro Day As They Pivot To NFL Draft

The free-agent signings, which also include right tackle Cody Ford, seem to have done what last year's early free-agent work did on the offensive line and opened up the draft for pretty much any position. And the Bengals scouts have been in the swirl since the combine, as evidenced by the itinerary of area scout Christian Sarkisian.

ESPN proposes a Bengals-Jets trade featuring Jonah Williams

The Bengals don’t have to honor it as he gets ready to play on his fifth-year option. But it’s a pretty alluring idea to see what the trade market might offer, never mind getting his fully guaranteed $12.6 million cap hit off the books.

Report: Bengals have heard from "several possible suitors" for Jonah Williams

While Williams helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship game in 2022, Cincinnati clearly felt like it could upgrade at left tackle by signing Brown. That may affect the kind of compensation Williams will end up fetching in any trade.

Cincinnati is all in on Burrow and the passing attack

Burrow’s arrival in Cincinnati has been transformational. A franchise that experienced decades of postseason shortcomings has played for championships in his first two full seasons in the league after seeing his rookie year cut short by a knee injury.

Cincinnati Bengals LB Germaine Pratt Shares Interesting Comment About Top Running Back in 2023 NFL Draft

Cincinnati's starting running back Joe Mixon has a $12.7 million cap hit in 2023. Getting him to take a pay cut or moving on from the former Pro Bowler would save the Bengals money that they could put towards other players, including extensions for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Around the league

NFL Network's Thomas Davis: Carolina Panthers set for 'a very, very surprising pick' at No. 1 overall in '23 draft

NFL Network's Thomas Davis reveals the intel he has on his former team, the Carolina Panthers, and which quarterback prospect they intend to pick at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Fellow NFL Network colleagues Daniel Jeremiah and Shaun O'Hara share their reactions to the take.

Ben Roethlisberger says 49ers reached out during 2022 season to 'gauge interest' in return to NFL

In an effort to thoroughly investigate all their options following injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo last season, the San Francisco 49ers apparently called up former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Cowboys adding RB Ronald Jones after releasing Ezekiel Elliott; Dallas re-signs Dante Fowler

The Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Ronald Jones, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday, per a source informed of the pact.

NFL Power Rankings: Jets, Dolphins climb after free agency frenzy; Vikings, Packers slip

About that ... My rankings for Gang Green and the Packers were made under the assumption Aaron Rodgers will indeed be flinging spirals in the Meadowlands and meditating in the Pine Barrens with the Jersey Devil this fall. If something crazy happens to scuttle the deal, it will be reflected in our post-draft rankings.