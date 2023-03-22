 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Orlando Brown, Jr. joins the show!

We get the chance to chat with the Bengals’ huge new free agent acquisition about his coming to Cincinnati, what he sees for the 2023 season and more. We also unveil our first mock draft.

By Anthony Cosenza
On this week’s episode, we are pleased to be speaking with one of the biggest acquisitions ever made by the Cincinnati Bengals. New left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. joins the program to talk about his new career move in The Queen City.

His path to becoming an NFL left tackle, the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Bengals, his charitable endeavors, 2023 outlook and much more are on the table for discussion when we chat with him at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night!

We’ll also be unveiling our first mock draft of the spring, but who honestly cares about that with Mr. Brown, Jr. joining us? Catch all the fun live on our YouTube channel, via Cincy Jungle’s Facebook page, or on a variety of Twitter accounts.

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

