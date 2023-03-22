The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Orlando Brown, Jr. joins the show!

On this week’s episode, we are pleased to be speaking with one of the biggest acquisitions ever made by the Cincinnati Bengals. New left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. joins the program to talk about his new career move in The Queen City.

His path to becoming an NFL left tackle, the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Bengals, his charitable endeavors, 2023 outlook and much more are on the table for discussion when we chat with him at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night!

We'll also be unveiling our first mock draft of the spring, but who honestly cares about that with Mr. Brown, Jr. joining us?