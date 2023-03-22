Free agent tight end Foster Moreau finds out he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

It seems like a lifetime ago now, but the Cincinnati Bengals hosted free agent tight end Foster Moreau for a visit a few days ago. It was a chance to reunite quarterback Joe Burrow with one of his college teammates from LSU.

There was some tension from the fan base hoping he would sign with the Bengals, and that anxiety grew when he took a visit with the New Orleans Saints after Cincinnati. It appeared Moreau would have quite the decision on his hands.

Unfortunately, Moreau won’t be able to make that decision this year. He is stepping away from football after his physical with the Saints showed he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life-changing for me,” Moreau shared on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for the people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

It is an unfortunate reminder of how this disease can impact everyone. This is a huge deal before you even begin to consider any football implications. First and foremost, we have to send our thoughts and prayers to Moreau and hope he is able to beat this.