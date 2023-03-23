Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 3

It’s time for Part 3! You’ll see who won parts one and two when we get to the end of the first round. For now, though, in Part 3, you’ll see No. 3 seed “North Dallas Forty” face off against No. 14 “Any Given Sunday.”

“North Dallas Forty” is a story about about North Dallas Bulls wide receivers Phil Elliot and his struggles with painkillers as he nears the end of his career. The movie is part drama, part comedy and part satire and based off the semi autobiographical book by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Peter Gent. The NFL actually was unhappy about how the movie took a peek behind the curtain at the league’s culture of partying and drugs. Players who helped make the movie were reportedly blackballed by the league following its release.

“Any Given Sunday” is very similar to “North Dallas Forty” is many ways, especially when it comes to showing the party atmosphere in the league. The movie followed a few players, namely backup quarterback turned starter Willie Beamen and head coach Tony D’Amato. Can Beaman’s electrifying style and D’Amato’s leadership help the Miami Sharks get back to their winning ways? The movie features one of the greatest half-time speeches in movie history.

Which movie will win and move on to the second round?