Orlando Brown Jr. tells funny story about his dad and Bengals great Chad Johnson

The Cincinnati Bengals introduced new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. last Friday, and he told a funny story about his father, former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Brown Sr., and former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco during pregame warmups before a game.

.@ochocinco did you even know Orlando Brown Sr before jumping on him!? pic.twitter.com/2vNTbnEVkf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 17, 2023

“My dad’s warming up, and he’s a real rough and rugged guy,” Brown Jr. said. “You know, when it came gameday, I couldn’t even talk to him as his son. So he didn’t mess around.

“Believe it or not, Chad Johnson jumps on his back, and my dad’s chasing him around the field. And they say the visual is Chad Johnson’s backpedaling around the stadium in a circle like ‘Hey, I’m just playing, I’m just kidding.’

“Long story short, my dad chased him into the locker room. Police had to stop him from getting into the locker room. Team security came out and grabbed him. So I could only imagine how mad he was. I couldn’t even ask for a handshake on gameday.”

To make the story even better, Ochocinco saw the story on Twitter and confirmed the story.