Three and Out Podcast: Jonah Williams requests trade, Nick Scott signs, and more

Jason and Kevin discuss the trade request from Jonah Williams, the addition of safety Nick Scott, the need to address the tight end and running back position, and go through a couple of mock drafts.

By Jason Garrison
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of Three and Out, we started by discussing the trade request from Jonah Williams after the signing of new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. We talked about the potential trade value Williams has and what the Bengals could realistically get if they decide to pull the trigger.

We went over the signing of safety Nick Scott and what he brings to the secondary. We debate whether or not he is an upgrade or a downgrade from Vonn Bell. We settled on a little bit of both.

We also discussed the tight end and running back positions and the lack of free agents available at this point in the offseason and what needs to happen to fill those potential holes on the roster.

Finally, the last thing we did was a couple of mock drafts using the Pro Football Focus simulator. We went through a couple of scenarios, including one in which the Bengals traded Williams and needed a right tackle, and one in which they didn’t.

Enjoy!

