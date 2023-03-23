Bengals attend Jayden Reed’s Pro Day workout, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals were one of several teams that attended Jayden Reed’s Pro Day workout Thursday afternoon, according to Cam Marino.

Reed was a wide receiver and return specialist for the Michigan State Spartans from 2019-2022, sitting out the 2019 season after transferring from Western Michigan.

Last year, Reed finished second on the team in receptions (55), receiving yards (636), and receiving touchdowns (five) behind Keon Coleman.

In his three seasons in East Lansing, Reed tallied 147 receptions for 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Reed was also a versatile returner on special teams totaling 581 punt return yards and 841 kick return yards. He was even one of the top performers during this year’s Senior Bowl.

Jayden Reed flying up draft boards as fast as he flies on the field pic.twitter.com/1FhQNp1IAE — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

The Bengals are potentially looking to draft a wide receiver with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins’ contracts coming to an end at the conclusion of the 2023 season, though they’re attempting to get an extension done with Higgins before next season kicks off.

Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor are both set to have expiring contracts at the end of next season, as well.

The NFL Draft is set for April 27th in Kansas City.

