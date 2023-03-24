Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 4

It’s time for Part 4!

We’re well on our way to discovering which football movie you think is the best. I know, I know, “The Program” and others aren’t included, but that’s not my fault, that’s Rotten Tomatoes fault! Send your hate mail to them!

Here is a look at where we’re at so far:

As you can see, “The Replacements,” “Varsity Blues,” and “Any Given Sunday” have moved on to the second round, each one upsetting the three highest-seeded movies.

Our next matchup is between No. 4 “Jerry Maguire” and No. 13 “Draft Day.”

“Jerry Maguire,” starring Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr, and Renée Zellweger, is a story about a hot-shot sports agent, and his crises of conscious, leading to his dramatic firing and retaining only one client, Cardinals wide receiver Rod Tidwell.

Will Jerry and Dorothy be able to keep their new agency afloat and fall in love and raise the cutest kid in movie history all at the same time?

“SHOW ME THE MONEY!”

“Draft Day,” starring sports movie veteran Kevin Costner as the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, Sonny Weaver Jr as the team prepares for the NFL Draft. The Browns want to trade up to have the No. 1 overall pick, and after doing so, most believe they’ll select star quarterback Bo Callahan.

Will they, or will the Browns pull a series of insane moves that would make any draft fan go insane?

“Vontae Mack, no matter what.”

Which movie will move on to the second round?