Orlando Brown Jr. jokes he “joined the dark side” by signing with the Bengals

New Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. knows all about playing against his new team. After spending his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown landed with the Kansas City Chiefs just in time for their rivalry with Cincinnati to begin.

Over the last two seasons, Brown has lined up opposite his new team four times, including back-to-back AFC Championship games. Brown got the last laugh as a Chief, knocking off the Bengals on the way to Kansas City’s Super Bowl championship this past season.

Our own Anthony Cosenza and John Sheeran were able to talk to Brown on The Orange and Black Insider and asked him what it was like to be switching sides.

This thing with the #Bengals and #Chiefs has reached a whole new level, in case you didn’t know.



We asked Orlando Brown, Jr. about it this week on @BengalsOBI, he confirmed and is now “on the dark side” to some.



(Watch full 25-minute interview here:https://t.co/8GCWnBJxPv) pic.twitter.com/CIcs1h83sL — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) March 24, 2023

“I somewhat joined the dark side,” Brown joked. He went on to discuss the magnitude of those Chiefs vs. Bengals matchups over the last full season.

Brown is arguably the Bengals’ biggest free agent signing in team history. His understanding of the rivalries the Bengals have and are creating, mixed with his championship experience make his presence all the more welcome.

Check out the full interview below!

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!