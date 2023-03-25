Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 5

On to part five! Yesterday, “Jerry Maguire and “Draft Day” battled it out, and you’ll get the winner of that one soon. In the meantime, we’re moving on to our next matchup, which is between No. 5 “Friday Night Lights” and No. 12 “The Express.”

“Friday Night Lights,” starring Billy Bob Thornton as the head coach of a small Texas’ town’s high school football team as they struggle with injuries, an overbearing fanbase, and just general teenage drama. It’s a great movie, especially for those who played high school football in an area where people take it very serious, sometimes too serious. Also, the music from Explosions in the Sky.

“The Express” is the true story of Syracuse Ernie Davis, who broke Jim Brown’s records and went on to become the first African American player to win the Heisman Trophy. The movie centers around the relationship between Davis and head coach Ben Schwartzwalder and tackles race relations and other themes as the movie plays out.

Who will win and move on to the second round, the fake high school football movie that seems like it could be real, or the real movie about a real player that was definitely real?