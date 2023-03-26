Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 6

Part five featured “Friday Night Lights” and “The Express,” and the winner of that matchup and a few others will be coming soon. For now, though, let’s get to part six where “The Blind Side” will go up against an all-time classic in “Rudy.”

No. 11 “The Blind Side” is the true-ish story of former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher. The movie starts as Oher, a homeless teen, is taken care of by Leigh Anne Tuohy and her football-loving family. Eventually, Oher excels at football and the rest is history. It’s a nice movie, but the real Oher didn’t like it because he said it hurt his career as it made teams think he wasn’t intelligent enough to play at the professional level. The movie is based off the novel of the same name.

No. 6 “Rudy,” also a true story, is about former Notre Dame defensive lineman Rudy Ruettiger. Ruettiger, an undersized but tenacious high school player, dreams of one day playing for the Fighting Irish, but he doesn’t have the size or the grades. After getting into the school and eventually walking on to the team as a tackling dummy. Will his can-do attitude help him get on the field on his final game? Do we really need a poll here?