Should the Bengals move on from Joe Mixon?

Joe Mixon is still a very talented runner with the ball in his hands. The question for many, though, is if his less-than-stellar pass blocking is holding the offense back.

That—combined with his age, salary, and arguably some off-the-field controversy—has convinced some fans that it’s time to move on and cut the running back.

Watch Joe Goodberry explain why Mixon’s pass blocking is an issue and then clarify how the extra cap space would help the team long term:

Others argue that Mixon’s production will not be easily replaced. And, despite missing three games and starting slowly, he ended up with similar running stats to the years before. In other words, for a contender like the Cincinnati Bengals, this is no time to risk leaving the backfield without a proven running back.

So what is the advantage of cutting him? Salary cap space (about $10 million if he is designated as a post-June cut). That means the front office could use more of the cap this year for a Joe Burrow or Tee Higgins extension and have extra room in future years.

Cutting Mixon saves over $7M in 2023. A post June 1 designation saves $10M https://t.co/ebnFZi8PGQ — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) January 30, 2023

But there’s also the matter of just straight cash.

forget the pre/post june 1st stuff. they don't care nor would put themselves in a cap situation where it would matter.



what matters is cash. they owe $10m to mixon this year. that would be freed regardless to whatever extensions they want. — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) March 23, 2023

Needless to say, the idea of releasing a fan favorite has divided Bengals Twitter. Especially after the news that Cincinnati is looking into signing Ezekiel Elliott, a better pass blocker than Mixon.

The Mixon supporters sound like the late stage Dalton supporters. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 24, 2023

Case in point this tweet right here. Also studies have shown Ohio State fans lead the Mixon Cutters ✂️. Here’s William using Scare tactic #1022 clever with the “protect #9 at all costs” caption. Subtle. Clear but not to firm. Good job. https://t.co/JW2m2dbg7X pic.twitter.com/VgM0to6pKj — ZIM (@zimwhodey) March 24, 2023

So where do you stand?