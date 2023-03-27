The Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 7

In part six, we saw “Rudy” go up against underdog “The Blind Side.” To see who won that matchup, check back later as you’ll be updated when we move on to the next round. For now, though, here’s a look at your next bout between No. 7 “The Longest Yard” (original) and No. 10 “Invincible.”

The original version of “The Longest Yard” stars Burt Reynolds as Paul Crewe, a former professional quarterback turned inmate of corrupt prison. When the warden wants Crewe to lead a team of inmates against a team of guards, he is told to throw the game. Crewe and the other inmates have other ideas.

“Invincible” is the true story of former Philadelphia Eagles special teamer Vince Papale. When the Eagles, then coached by Dick Vermeil, host an open tryout for fans, Papale is the only guy to make the cut. It’s not all unicorns and rainbows, though, as he’s not welcomed by the team, that is until a game against the Giants.