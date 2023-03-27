Bengals News (3/27): Speed kills

As NFL Coaches Meet Again, Bengals' Zac Taylor Moves To The Big Kids' Table For Year Five

They are the four giant photo portraits of his kids lining the top of a bookcase. Milly, mischievously there on the end, turned one just two months after he got the job. He and Sarah and the kids were still living in the hotel and his quarterback was Andy Dalton, his main man was A.J. Green and he had never called a play or handed out a fine in the NFL.

Bengals Re-Sign Trent Taylor

Taylor, a sixth-year player out of Louisiana Tech University, originally was a fifth-round pick by San Francisco in 2017 and spent his first four seasons ('17-20) with the 49ers. He joined the Bengals as a free agent in the 2020 offseason, and in 20 games with Cincinnati (one start), he has caught eight passes for 103 yards. Taylor has additionally served as the team's primary punt returner since Game 14 of the 2021 season, and returned 40 punts for 392 yards (9.8 average) for Cincinnati.

2023 Free Agency: See How The Bengals Graded

John Sheeran of AtoZ Sports gave the Bengals a B+ for their signing of Nick Scott. "On top of his leadership experience, the former seventh-round pick comes to Cincinnati with high-level athleticism and processing speed to play either safety spot."

Bengals attack needs in new 4-round NFL mock draft

Case in point, a new four-round mock draft effort from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter. In the first round there, the Bengals add Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, an instant starter at right tackle across from Orlando Brown. Even if the team doesn’t trade Jonah Williams and retains La’el Collins, adding a high-upside offensive tackle is a no-brainer.

Cincinnati Bengals Select Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright In Latest PFF Mock Draft

"Wright started 2020 at right tackle and 2021 at left tackle, then shifted back over to right tackle in 2022," Spielberger wrote. He’s an above-average pass protector on either side with the ability to bulldoze defenders in the run game, which perhaps is more valuable on the right side. Wright allowed just six quarterback hurries and zero sacks in 2022."

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson winning big with FAU this March Madness

The Owls just upended the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite 8, 79-76, behind double-digit scoring showings from four of the five starting Owls, headed up by 17 from Alijah Martin.

'You think the mayor helped recruit him?': Kelce brothers react to Orlando Brown signing with Bengals

The growing rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs continued earlier this month, this time off the field, when the Bengals inked former Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown to a four-year, $64 million deal in an attempt to sure up protection for Joe Burrow.

3 new first-round targets for the Bengals after first week of free agency

To combat the losses that the team has faced, they both re-signed several key players and added new faces but none were more major than the addition of star tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The team also made a move to address the safety position with the signing of Nick Scott.

Bengals might have fastest secondary in team history after free agency

Veterans Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton have some speed. So does new veteran safety Nick Scott. Youngers Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt are outright blazers too.

Around the league

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he requested trade: Team not 'interested in meeting my value'

"A letter to my Fans," Jackson wrote. "I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y'all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me.

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up

The top of this year's draft is heavy with quarterback prospects, with one QB-needy team -- the Panthers -- already trading up to be in position to land a potential face of the franchise. In the four-round mock draft below, I project two trades for passing prospects in the top 10 and another swap for a signal-caller early in Round 2.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels not ruling out drafting quarterback: 'We'll see how the board falls'

"I think we would take the best player," McDaniels said. "We've kind of said that since we came here. I think we think that's the right way to go. (General manager Dave Ziegler) and I both believe in that: Take the best football player. It always makes your football team better."