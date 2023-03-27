Lamar Jackson publicly requests trade from Ravens

A familiar foe of the Cincinnati Bengals appears to be headed elsewhere next season. After an offseason full of drama (that looks to be continuing), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested a trade.

Jackson confirmed this on his Twitter Monday morning.

Here is the second tweet in the full thread, where Jackson confirms he requested a trade from Baltimore on March 2nd. The fact that his request wasn’t leaked for 25 days is somewhat of a shock in today’s day and age.

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

The request comes after Jackson and the Ravens’ front office haven’t been able to agree on a contract extension in each of the last two offseasons. Jackson is reportedly looking for a fully guaranteed contract that rivals the one given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns last March.

Jackson holds a 6-2 record against the Bengals, so Who Dey Nation surely won’t be sad to see him go. Furthermore, watching the Ravens become what is looking more and more like a volatile franchise should warm the hearts of those who wear orange in black.

Lamar Jackson is a franchise quarterback and a former NFL MVP. He will certainly be an asset to his next team. Hopefully, that team is in the NFC.

Call your friends who root for the Ravens. Today is tough for them.