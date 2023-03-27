 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sidney Jones signs with Bengals

The Bengals bolster their secondary with a former second-round draft pick.

It’s official. The Bengals have announced the signing of Sidney Jones IV to a one-year contract.

On Monday, the Bengals agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Sidney Jones.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz broke the news.

The 6-foot, 181-pound Jones is entering his seventh NFL season in 2023 and was a second-round pick out of Washington in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, injuries would plague him throughout his time in Philly, as he played in just 22 of a possible 48 games over his first three seasons. A big part of that was Jones suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a pre-draft workout in 2017. He was originally projected as a first-round pick, but the injury led to his stock taking a major hit. Jones was able to recover in time to appear in one game late in his rookie season, then appeared in 21 games (eight starts) over the next two seasons.

In 2020, the Eagles waived Jones during final roster cuts. He was later signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to their practice squad before eventually joining the 53-man roster and appearing in nine games.

Jones would re-sign with the Jags the following offseason, only to be traded to the Seattle Seahawks in August of 2021 for a sixth-round pick. That’s when things finally took off for Jones, who played in 16 games (11 starts) and recorded 66 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and earned a 70.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

Then in 2022, Jones would appear in three games (no starts) with Seattle while battling a concussion and a groin injury. He was eventually released and landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’d appear in seven games (two starts) but was not re-signed this offseason.

For his career, Jones has appeared in 57 games (27 starts) while racking up 154 tackles, four interceptions, 30 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and one fumble forced.

Needless to say, Jones has had a brutal run of injuries, so this will be a low-risk signing for a Bengals team that needs more depth at the cornerback position with Eli Apple and Tre Flowers still unsigned, while Chidobe Awuzie is recovering from a torn ACL.

