Trent Taylor re-signed by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Trent Taylor to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, the team announced Monday.

Taylor, a sixth-year player out of Louisiana Tech University, was originally a fifth-round NFL Draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He spent his first four seasons (2017-20) with the 49ers, then joined the Bengals as a free agent in the 2020 offseason.

In 20 career games with Cincinnati (one start), Taylor has caught eight passes for 103 yards. He’s also worked as the team’s primary punt returner since Game 14 of the 2021 season. Since then, Taylor has returned 40 punts for 392 yards (9.8 average).

Of course, we can’t forget about Taylor catching a two-point conversion in the 2022 AFC Championship vs. Kansas City that tied the game in the second half, and Cincinnati went on to win the game in overtime to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

Good times.