Bengals host Tarell Basham and Kentavius Street for free agent visits

The second wave of the Cincinnati Bengals free agency activity is warming up.

Just after the Bengals announced the signing of cornerback Sidney Jones, the team hosted defensive linemen Tarell Basham and Kentavius Street on free agency visits, per the transaction wire.

Basham was selected in the third round out of Ohio University by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played for the Colts, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. He is considered an edge defender and has 12 sacks for his career, as well as 72 tackles, an interception, and one touchdown.

Street was a fourth-round pick in 2018 out of NC State by the San Francisco 49ers. He tore his ACL during his pro day, which hurt his draft stock, and sat out his entire rookie season. The defensive tackle was also injured throughout much of the 49ers’ Super Bowl season in 2019 and was eventually released. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in March of 2022 and played 518 snaps for New Orleans this past season, racking up six sacks and 14 tackles, while earning an overall defensive grade of 49.2, per Pro Football Focus.

Both Basham and Street could help provide depth behind DJ Reader and B.J. Hill on the defensive line. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bengals still look to draft a defensive lineman early, though, especially considering Reader is entering the last year of his deal.