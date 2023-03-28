Pro Football Focus believes the Jets are the best fit for Jonah Williams

In the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals signing left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle Jonah Williams quickly requested a trade.

Since the request, many have made suggestions that the Bengals should consider if they move Williams, and a popular destination is the New York Jets.

The latest suggestion comes from Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson who also believes the Jets are the best fit for Williams.

“Williams is coming off his worst NFL season, as he gave up 12 sacks to tie for the league lead. He also battled through multiple knee injuries and represents a departure from his previous career baseline, which had been solid-if-unspectacular. Williams can step onto a team that needs capable left tackle play, even if that team will then need to decide whether to commit to him long-term. Evidently, he does not want to play right tackle, which may reduce his market.”

Aside from the Jets, Monson also lists the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans as fits for Williams.

The tough part is knowing what kind of return the Bengals would get for a Williams deal since his cap hit is going to be $12.6 million for the team that lands him. However, gaining that cap space would be part of the deal for the Bengals if they find a suitable trade.