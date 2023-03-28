Bengals News (3/28): More signings

More Bengals Quick Hits: Joe Burrow On The Mind As NFL Teams Try To Find The Answer

"It's the importance of the position," Fitzpatrick says. "Cincinnati is great because they have one. As his career progresses, they have to pay him and they have to hit on draft picks every year because they can't sign everybody and they'll lose some guys. He's going to become that much more important."

Best reactions after Bengals sign CB Sidney Jones in free agency

Most projections had the Bengals adding a Jones-type player if they didn’t re-sign Eli Apple once again and indeed, it’s a one-year deal for the veteran.

Joe Burrow Foundation gives thousands of students healthy food for spring break

Founded by innercity teachers in 2016, My Why works to reduce food insecurity by providing nutritious food to children. The nonprofit has a goal of eliminating food deserts and also provides at-risk youth with athletic opportunities as well as equipment, academic tutoring and coaching.

‘He’s just a winner’: Panthers’ Vonn Bell gets big endorsement from Bengals’ Zac Taylor

“He’s just a winner,” Taylor said Monday during the NFL’s annual meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. At Ohio State, top recruit, won championships. New Orleans played in (2018) NFC championship. He came to us, played in a Super Bowl and (AFC) championships. He will bring that mentality to Carolina.”

Report: Joe Burrow, Winning Spark Free Agent Tight End Irv Smith Jr. To Pick Cincinnati Bengals Over Other Offers

"A good sign for how far the Bengals have come," Peter Schrager tweeted. "Irv Smith Jr. had multiple offers and chose to play for Cincinnati over the rest because of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, and an opportunity to win."

Irv Smith Jr.: 5 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals tight end

It appears the Bengals will have Irv Smith Jr. fill that void. Smith comes to Cincinnati after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the past two of which were cut short by injuries.

Around the league

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Free agency has changed the NFL landscape quite a bit, even with a few big dominoes left to fall. And that means you'll notice quite a few changes from my first mock draft from early February -- including a few projected trades. Here's my next crack at how the first 31 picks might go on April 27.

Patriots’ Robert Kraft eyes Jerod Mayo as ‘strong candidate’ to be Bill Belichick’s ‘heir apparent’

"Well, he's definitely a strong candidate to be the heir apparent, but we have some other good people in our system," Kraft told NFL Network's Judy Battista at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday. "So right now, we have a good head coach, and we're doing everything we can to support him, and make sure we do everything we can to win."

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst doesn't view getting first-round pick as 'necessity' in Aaron Rodgers trade

"That's not a necessity," Gutekunst said regarding the Jets' No. 13 overall pick. "But at the same time, the value of the player, he's a premier player. So, I think getting premier picks back for that or players is important."