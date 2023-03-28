 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Tight End!

Filed under:

Bengals schedule a private workout with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell

Could the Bengals draft a quarterback?

By Drew S Garrison
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 Big 10 Championship - Michigan vs Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals know who their starting quarterback is. The offseason is always easier when you know who will be taking the starting snaps for you Week 1. Who will back up Joe Burrow, however, remains a question.

Brandon Allen has been the backup for the last three seasons, but he is a current free agent. Many believe he will return or that the team could pass the role to Jake Browning, but it appears the Bengals are doing their homework on some of the rookie quarterbacks coming out this year.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are among seven teams who have scheduled private workouts with Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

As Pelissero points out, O’Connell shined at the Senior Bowl, following a season where he led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten Championship game appearance. Heading in to the NFL Draft, it appears multiple teams want to at least take a look at O’Connell, and Cincinnati is included.

Don’t worry, there is no quarterback controversy coming.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 44 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...