Bengals schedule a private workout with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell

The Cincinnati Bengals know who their starting quarterback is. The offseason is always easier when you know who will be taking the starting snaps for you Week 1. Who will back up Joe Burrow, however, remains a question.

Brandon Allen has been the backup for the last three seasons, but he is a current free agent. Many believe he will return or that the team could pass the role to Jake Browning, but it appears the Bengals are doing their homework on some of the rookie quarterbacks coming out this year.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are among seven teams who have scheduled private workouts with Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source.



O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

As Pelissero points out, O’Connell shined at the Senior Bowl, following a season where he led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten Championship game appearance. Heading in to the NFL Draft, it appears multiple teams want to at least take a look at O’Connell, and Cincinnati is included.

Don’t worry, there is no quarterback controversy coming.