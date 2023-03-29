Bengals reveal a new jersey number for Tee Higgins

It has been discussed for a while now, with the uniform number rule changes, that Tee Higgins will be changing his number from 85 to number 5 this upcoming season.

The Cincinnati Bengals social team dropped a video Wednesday morning showing off Tee’s new look with No. 5 in stripes.

Higgins wore No. 5 throughout high school and college but decided to go with No. 85 in the NFL after being drafted by the Bengals.

Now that Tee Higgins is no longer in 85, should the Bengals retire the number for legend Chad Ochocinco?

The new Higgins jersey is set to go on sale on March 30th.

That’s number 5 Tee Higgins to you. pic.twitter.com/fTdtgveLwj — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 29, 2023

