Bengals set to host Jordan Rhodes for a private workout, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals could be looking to add offensive line depth in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bengals are set to host Arkansas State lineman Jordan Rhodes for a private workout, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Rhodes most recently played for Arkansas State, but also spent time at Ole Miss and South Carolina during his collegiate career.

Arkansas State @ArkansasState offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has a #Broncos top 30 visit and #Bengals private workout, according to a league source. Rhodes' blocking skills on display against @OhioStateFB https://t.co/h4WIxIeItX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2023

During his tenure at Ole Miss, Rhodes played in 12 games, starting once against Arkansas. The lineman appeared in 20 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks in three seasons, starting at left guard in the 2019 season.

He most recently held down the right guard position at Arkansas State and possesses the kind of traits that coaches and scouts like to see in an interior offensive lineman.

Rhodes stands at 6-foot-4, and weighs in at 335 pounds, according to ESPN.

Super Bowl Champion Alex Cappa currently holds down the right guard position on the Bengals’ offensive line, but if there is one thing this franchise has learned in recent years, it’s that quality offensive line depth is key.

The NFL Draft is set to take place on April 27-29.