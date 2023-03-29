 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals set to host Jordan Rhodes for a private workout, per report

Cincinnati is eyeing potential offensive line depth.

By PatrickJCarey
/ new
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Mississippi Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals could be looking to add offensive line depth in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bengals are set to host Arkansas State lineman Jordan Rhodes for a private workout, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Rhodes most recently played for Arkansas State, but also spent time at Ole Miss and South Carolina during his collegiate career.

During his tenure at Ole Miss, Rhodes played in 12 games, starting once against Arkansas. The lineman appeared in 20 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks in three seasons, starting at left guard in the 2019 season.

He most recently held down the right guard position at Arkansas State and possesses the kind of traits that coaches and scouts like to see in an interior offensive lineman.

Rhodes stands at 6-foot-4, and weighs in at 335 pounds, according to ESPN.

Super Bowl Champion Alex Cappa currently holds down the right guard position on the Bengals’ offensive line, but if there is one thing this franchise has learned in recent years, it’s that quality offensive line depth is key.

The NFL Draft is set to take place on April 27-29.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 47 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...