Duke Tobin: “We’re going to spend to the cap”

Speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin had a simple answer when asked just how much the team would spend this offseason:

“We’re going to spend to the cap.”

With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins still on team-friendly deals, the Bengals are set to go all-in to not only make a third-straight AFC Championship Game, but they’re also gunning to claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory.

“Our quarterback is the key,” Tobin said. “Our job is to facilitate his success in every way that we can and put the pieces around him. We’re gonna spend to the cap.”

Per OverTheCap, the Bengals currently have $35,553,058 in cap space, giving them the sixth most in the NFL, only behind the Bears, Falcons, Raiders, Giants, and Texans.

With the ability to make cuts, that number can increase as the Bengals look to upgrade in free agency and retain key pending free agents such as Germaine Pratt and Vonn Bell.

