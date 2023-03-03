Podcast: Three and Out, Episode One

The first episode of Three and Out with Jason Garrison and Kevin Brown has been posted to the Orange and Black Insider’s YouTube page. This is a new web series in which Kevin and I discuss three different topics (first, second and third down), having to do with the Bengals.

Of course, this is a wonderful time to start a Bengals podcast, now that the season is over (we’re already really good at this), but there is still a lot to talk about!

This week, we first discussed the idea of drafting a running back in the first round, specifically Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Kevin believes it would be a homerun selection if he were to be there at No. 28 when the Bengals go on the clock. I however don’t think the Bengals should ever select a running back in the first round...... ever.

Next, we talked about the Bengals’ recent grade of “F” from the NFLPA. They were one of four teams to receive a failing grade. While we both agreed that it’s not a great look, we also talked about the changes that have been made, and we are confident the Bengals will fix the issues and receive a better grade next year.

Finally, we played a few soundbites from Duke Tobin’s Combine press conference. We discussed his comments on Joe Burrow’s contract, on Tee Higgins trade rumors, and on Joe Mixon’s role on the team moving forward.

Next week, we’ll discuss the Combine in more detail as more measurables come out. If you have any topics you’d like us to discuss, please don’t hesitate to leave a comment.

You can follow me on Twitter here, Kevin here, and the Three and Out Twitter page here.

Enjoy!

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!