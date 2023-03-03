Bengals News (3/3): Deeper OT market

What They're Saying About Bengals At Combine: 'Burrow Is My No. 1'

INDIANAPOLIS _ What we hear about the Bengals as we prowl the halls of the NFL scouting combine this week.

Possible Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target Calijah Kancey Posts Historic 40-Yard Dash Time - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Possible Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target Calijah Kancey Posts Historic 40-Yard Dash Time

NFL.com lists Bengals as one of best Jalen Ramsey landing spots

Probably not happening...but interesting to see.

Jaguars not franchise tagging Jawaan Taylor could help Bengals

The OT market could be a little deeper than expected in free agency for the Bengals.

Around the League

Calijah Kancey runs fastest 40 by DT at combine since 2006

Calijah Kancey had a 4.67 official time in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time by a defensive tackle at the combine since 2006, when ESPN Stats & Information began tracking the event.

Longtime referee Jerome Boger retiring, NFL says

NFL referee Jerome Boger is retiring, it was announced. Boger is one of 10 officials who have announced their retirement this offseason.

Jalen Carter returns to NFL scouting combine after arrest

Jalen Carter has returned to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis after the former Georgia star's arrest on charges connected to a crash that killed a Bulldogs teammate and a recruiting staff member.

Ravens' Rashod Bateman responds to Eric DeCosta admitting WR woes: 'Stop pointing the finger'

In a since-deleted tweet, Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took issue with general manager Eric DeCosta's characterization of Baltimore's problems at wide receiver.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident; trial set for July 31

Saints running back Alvin Kamara pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm at a Clark County (Nevada) courthouse on Thursday. His trial is set for July 31.