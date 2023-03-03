Bengals meet with top cornerbacks at NFL Combine

The Cincinnati Bengals targeting cornerbacks early in the NFL Draft is always a good assumption to make.

A year after trading up in the second round for Cam Taylor-Britt, the Bengals are in a good spot to take another cornerback in the first two rounds.

Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State, and Clark Phillips out of Utah, are two names to watch for. Forbes mentioned at the NFL Combine that he’s met with the Bengals, while Clark said he plans on it.

Miss St cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and Utah CB Clark Phillips both spoke this at the #NFLCombine.



Forbes met with #Bengals HC Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo, calling Anarumo “direct and to the point.” Phillips has not but plans to. Calls their defense “one he easily fits into.” pic.twitter.com/gwFhArjdnk — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) March 2, 2023

Both players share interesting physical traits. Forbes measured in at just 166 pounds, which is the lightest a cornerback has weighed in at the combine since at least 2000.

Cornerbacks, or any position for that matter, don’t get drafted very high at that weight. When it comes to Phillips, he’s got slot defender size as well, measuring in at 184 pounds with 29.125” arms.

Neither player particularly fits the Bengals’ thresholds when it comes to size, so their athleticism testing results will have to be extraordinary to stand out amongst a deeply talented cornerback group.