Live Bengals Q & A and Combine Roundtable Chat

We’re going live for an impromptu discussion on the Combine, more sights and sounds from it and to answer your questions! Join Anthony Cosenza, John Sheeran and Jason Garrison and get your queries in to us!
You can send your questions to us in a number of ways:
- A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video, Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.
- Call/Text (949) 542-6241.
- Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.
- Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.
We’re going live at 3 p.m. ET Friday afternoon, so join us, or catch what we chatted about afterward on your favorite platform!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...