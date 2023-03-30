 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Greatest Football Movie Bracket: Part 10

It’s time to find out with a good old-fashioned tournament!

By Jason Garrison
/ new

We’re into the second matchup of the second round, and this time we’ll see No. 6 seed “Rudy” take on No. 14 seed “Any Given Sunday.”

Keep in mind the first round isn’t completely filled out yet, because the results of the first last two matchups haven’t been finalized yet.

In the first round, “Rudy” defeated “The Blind Side” by receiving 74% of the votes (372-128), and “Any Given Sunday” upset “North Dallas Forty” (the original version) with 73 percent of the votes (271-99).

Which movie will move on to the quarterfinals? Will it be the true story of Rudy Ruettiger or the made-up story of the Miami Sharks?

Poll

Which football movie is better?

view results
  • 61%
    Rudy
    (87 votes)
  • 38%
    Any Given Sunday
    (55 votes)
142 votes total Vote Now

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...