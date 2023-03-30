Three and Out Podcast: Special guest Parker Blake joins the show

On Episode 5 of Three and Out, we were joined last night by special guest Parker Blake, an offensive line guru, to help break down the current state of the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line, and break down linemen in the draft.

First, we talked about the offensive line as it stands right now, with Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle and Jonah Williams penciled at right tackle. We also discussed Williams’ trade request, why the Bengals haven’t gotten any calls that we know of, and what the team could realistically expect in return.

Finally, we broke down some early offensive tackles that could be available in the first round, as well as some of the offensive linemen, both tackles and interior guys, that could be available in the later rounds.

Enjoy!

