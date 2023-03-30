Bengals News (3/30): Behind the number

Bengals Seeking To Keep Joe Burrow and Paycor Stadium In Cincy For Long-Term

"We're actually going in and doing some improvements a little bit this year ourselves, and hopefully that sends a message that we're willing to invest," Blackburn said. "We hope we can take a look at the whole lease situation with the county and get something that would make the lease situation settled for a while and work well for the county and us.

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn on Joe Burrow extension: 'We won’t talk about it much until there’s something to talk about'

But based on comments from Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn on Wednesday from the Annual League Meeting, we shouldn't expect news on the Burrow front right away, describing the early negotiations between the club and Burrow's representatives to this point as "preliminary discussions." Blackburn understands the anxiety over getting a deal done. But there's also an order of business in place -- and the Bengals just aren't there yet.

Cincinnati Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn Pushes Back On Criticism Of Paycor Stadium's Field

"It's not this year certainly," Blackburn told reporters about a surface change. "I don't have statistics, but I really don't think our turf has been a huge problem. Or a problem at all, to be quite honest."

Here's Why Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Officially Changed His Number Ahead of the 2023 Season

The fourth-year wide receiver would've had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars buying out the NFL's supply of Higgins No. 85 jerseys to wear the No. 5 in 2022.

Bengals would like stadium lease "settled for a while" with Hamilton County

The name of the Bengals’ home field changed to Paycor Stadium last year after the team struck a 16-year naming rights agreement and now the team is looking to make sure that they remain in the building for that term.

2023 NFL Owners Meetings: Cincinnati Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn Updates Bengals Outlook On Joe Mixon

"You're laying out all the arguments and thoughts you can certainly weigh," Blackburn said. "You never know where things can go. But right now, he's there, and we're gonna plan like that until something different would happen for whatever reason. Like I said, I don't want to say anything's happening, because that's not fair. But you point out some things that at some point you might have to look at, maybe.

Around the league

Derek Carr will push New Orleans Saints far as Cinderella team of 2023 NFL season

This isn't actually meant to be a playoff prediction -- I'm thinking more about teams that can put together a Horatio Alger-like rags-to-riches story and less about whether they can extend their season past Week 18. But I'm not going to lie, it's extra satisfying when my choice for Cinderella waltzes into January. I kicked off this annual exercise with three consecutive playoff-qualifying Cinderellas (the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2018 Chicago Bears and 2019 Buffalo Bills), and, well, it's good to get back on that track!

Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

"We kid him, I mean, right now, he's Bono walking around New York City," Mara said. "But I've told him, I've said, 'In this business, it doesn't take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don't get your head too big right now.' But he has been great."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'spent some time' with QB Dak Prescott going over interceptions

"Definitely, we spent some time," McCarthy said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "He was in for the captains workout (earlier this month). So he came up and spent about four hours with (quarterbacks coach) Scott (Tolzien) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it."

Patriots HC Bill Belichick clarifies focus on 2023, not 'last 25 years': 'We're not resting on our past laurels'

"We're not resting on our past laurels; that's not the message to the team or the fans," Belichick said Wednesday, via the Boston Globe's Jim McBride. "We have never operated that way and aren't now."