The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Unsettled Scores

John and Anthony talk about the latest #Bengals happenings from the Owner’s Meetings in Arizona, while also looking at a couple of draft prospects who could intrigue Cincinnati.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals have had a busy week. While engaging in the Owner’s Meetings in Arizona, the team re-signed one player and two other open market free agents.

There have been a number of other headlines and soundbites coming from team leadership. We talk about those and preview a couple of intriguing draft prospects!

